Top 10 Players of the Neal Brown Era at WVU
As Neal Brown is set to enter his sixth season as the West Virginia head football coach, we take a look at the top ten players he's coached while in Morgantown. However, there are some rules to this list.
THE FORMULA
- Not an active player
- Played at least two years under Brown
- Finished career at WVU
If we're going with no parameters, CB Beanie Bishop would be on this list, as well as DL Akheem Mesidor, S Tykee Smith, and QB Garrett Greene. I wanted to add some sort of development/loyalty aspect to this and it would also be unfair to rank guys who still have eligibility. They'll be on this list in the future.
Alright. Enough is enough. Let's dive in!
10. K Casey Legg
Yes! Kickers are athletes too! I mean, Casey Legg was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award after all. He was 40/49 on field goals for his career, including a near perfect senior season where he went 14/15.
9. WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
I thought Ford-Wheaton would eventually have a 1,000-yard season at some point in his career at WVU, but the quarterback play and offensive line played a part in that. He had a strong senior campaign hauling in 62 receptions for 675 yards and seven touchdowns.
8. WR Sam James
While James never really broke out into a star like many thought he would, he gradually improved year over year. He had some issues with drops at times, but from an overall production standpoint he was consistent. James pretty much averaged 500-600 yards per season with a handful of touchdowns.
7. S Alonzo Addae
In 23 career games as a Mountaineer, Addae tallied 139 tackles, 10 passes defended, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He filled a huge role in the back end of a very young and thin secondary.
6. RB Leddie Brown
It's a shame Leddie didn't get the same offensive line play CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White had a year ago, but he still found a way to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. While he was RB1, the offensive line as a unit was growing and gaining experience together. Overall, he produced and gave WVU a shot when the quarterback play was an eyesore.
5. LB Lee Kpogba
Kpogba was a tackling machine in his two years with the Mountaineers, racking up 189 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. From the moment he entered the building, he asserted himself as the voice of the defense and really helped stablize the linebacking unit.
4. OT Doug Nester
Having Nester this high may not be popular, but he was as every bit important to the rebuilding of the offensive line as Zach Frazier. He offered a vocal leadership component that was much needed and on top of that, he was a rock solid player on the field be it at guard or tackle.
3. DL Dante Stills
Dante Stills put up big numbers early in his career and immediately caught the attention of opposing teams. They threw doubles his way, chipped him with tight ends, doing everything they possibly could to try and take him out of the game. He still found a way to wreak havoc, producing 53 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks for his career.
2. DL Darius Stills
Most thought Darius would be a quality role player at West Virginia while his brother, Dante, would be the star of the Mountaineer defense. Darius proved everyone wrong and was just as good as his younger brother. Over his final two seasons, he tallied 68 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and an interception that no one will ever forget. He became the 12th consensus All-American in program history in 2021.
1. C Zach Frazier
Was there ever any doubt that Frazier would claim the top spot on this list? I mean, with all due respect to the others it's not even close. Frazier was the heart and soul of West Virginia's offense and helped form its identity from the day he stepped on campus.
