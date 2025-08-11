Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles Praises Garrett Greene, Comments on Transition to WR
Former West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene, is trying his best to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as a wide receiver, but it's not going to be easy. Greene didn't hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft but signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.
Greene is trying to make a transition from quarterback to wide receiver in the NFL, which is not an easy place to make such a change, but if anyone can do it. It's Greene. The good news? Others, such as Antwaan Randel-El, Hines Ward, and Julian Edelman, all made the transition and had great careers in the league.
In Saturday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, Greene caught two passes for 22 receiving yards and also recorded a punt return of 17 yards.
After the game, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles couldn't help but praise Greene. What caught the attention most of Bowles was the ability Greene offered as a kick and punt returner.
“I think the transition has been really good for him,” Bowles said. “He’s very fast, very quick, very tough, and he has very good hands. He’s somebody we love working with… He showed very good skill as a punt returner, which we didn’t know he had. He’s a guy that’s growing every day and can do some things that we really like.”
The Buccaneers' roster is pretty loaded at the wide receiver position. For Greene, his path to making the active 53-man roster in Tampa Bay is very slim. However, he would be a tremendous addition to the practice squad.
From that point, all Greene needs is a chance. At the very least, he is going to get a couple more chances in the preseason. Greene could make it on the practice squad, and from there, all sorts of opportunities could open up.
The former WVU quarterback wasn't exactly elite in Morgantown as a passer, but he played with guts. Greene's effort on the football field could not be quantified. Now he brings that energy to Tampa Bay as he tries to impress Bowles and the brass. So far, it appears he has done a nice job.
