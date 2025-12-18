Former Division II Standout and WVU Running Back will Enter Transfer Portal

The West Virginia University football program lost more depth in the back field after redshirt junior Kannon Katzer announced he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“Grateful for the relationships and memories I’ve made at WVU,” Katzer said. “I’ll be entering my name into the transfer portal to explore new opportunities while finishing my degree at WVU this spring.”

Katzer made no appearances for the Mountaineers last season.

In 2024, Katzer appeared in all 15 games at Ferris State and played a key role in the Bulldogs’ run to the Division II National Championship. He capped the season with a strong performance in the title game, rushing for 97 yards on 14 carries in a dominant 49–14 victory over Valdosta State.

The redshirt sophomore delivered the most productive season of his collegiate career at Ferris State, rushing for 1,128 yards on 128 carries and scoring 11 touchdowns. He averaged 75.2 rushing yards per game while showcasing big-play ability throughout the season. Katzer recorded three 100-yard performances, highlighted by a career-high 200-yard, three-touchdown outing against Central Oklahoma.

Prior to Ferris State, Katzer spent the 2023 season at Citrus Community College, where he emerged as one of the most dynamic offensive players in the junior college ranks. He played in 11 games and rushed for 975 yards on 162 carries with 16 touchdowns, while also contributing 25 receptions for 191 yards and two additional scores. He logged five 100-yard rushing games and found the end zone at least twice in five of his final six contests, including a season-high 131-yard performance against No. 19 Cerritos.

Katzer began his collegiate career at Washington State, where he redshirted in 2021 and did not participate during the COVID-affected 2020 season. He made his on-field debut

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: Ethan Head

