Between The Eers: Did One Game Flip the Narrative on WVU Entering Big 12 Play?
Even after three games, it's still extremely difficult to gauge what the ceiling and floor are for this West Virginia football team.
You couldn't learn anything from the Robert Morris game; the loss to Ohio was bad, particularly offensively, and then last week, they beat a decent Pitt team in overtime, finding some offensive rhythm late.
So, is the Backyard Brawl a springboard for this team? Can they get on a roll and surprise some folks in conference play?
It's certainly possible, but it's hard to bank on WVU's offense replicating what they did at the end of last week's game over the course of 60 minutes, or anything near it, for that matter. We haven't seen the offense truly click aside from those two drives and then the overtime possession.
The offensive line is still a mess, and if that doesn't get buttoned up soon, Nicco Marchiol is going to be in for a rough season. Tye Edwards had a huge game against Pitt, but is that what we can expect moving forward? Or was that just one really solid performance? There are still a bunch of question marks with this offense.
The path to six (bowl eligibility) is certainly there, but they're going to probably have to steal a game or two that no one sees coming. This week's game against Kansas may be one of those. UCF and Colorado are favorable matchups, and Houston is a winnable game.
What has to happen for the Mountaineers to be competitive in Big 12 play? That's what I discuss on today's episode of Between The Eers.
