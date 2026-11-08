Updated Odds for West Virginia's Week 11 Game Against Kansas

It's going to take a few days (or more) for West Virginia fans to put the loss to Texas Tech behind them, and rightfully so. But next week's home game against Kansas is a chance to get right and pick up the sixth win of the season.

What do the oddsmakers think of this matchup between the Mountaineers and Jayhawks? Let's take a peek.

Spread: West Virginia -1.5

The Mountaineers opened as 4.5-point favorites, but that didn't last long. Money has come in early on Kansas, dropping the line down three points, essentially making it a pick'em at this point. This is a little surprising, even given the nature of how West Virginia lost last night. I'm assuming those coming in on Kansas are looking at it as a letdown spot against a team that is struggling with two big games against Houston and Utah on deck. As bad as the defense has been, anything can happen, but I would be pretty shocked if they stub their toe in this one and drop to 5-5 on the year.

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Over/Under: 66.5

My first thought: Is this high enough? Now, I'm fully aware that Kansas' offense isn't in the same stratosphere as Texas Tech's, but it doesn't need to be. The Mountaineers have been getting gashed left and right all year, regardless of how good the opposing offense was coming into that game with WVU. Even TCU, which was held to 20 points, racked up 484 yards. This one probably won't be as wild as the game we just witnessed, but another back-and-forth affair is likely. The defense hasn't proved that it is capable of playing strong four quarters of football yet, and the offense has not been stymied once all season. Yes, TCU had some success in slowing the Mountaineers down, but they were still able to score enough to win the game.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are scheduled to square off at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN and can be heard on Mountaineer Sports Network on the Varsity Network App. We will have postgame coverage on our YouTube channel (West Virginia On SI) on the Mountaineer Postgame Show.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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