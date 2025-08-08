Want to Know WVU’s Starting QB Early? Rodriguez Has a Plan for That
Over 32,000 WVU football fans have purchased season tickets, and if you haven't done so yet, you might want to get that taken care of soon, or you'll be missing out on some pertinent information in regards to the quarterback battle.
On Thursday, head coach Rich Rodriguez was asked if he saw anything that helped him learn more about his quarterbacks. Instead of going into an evaluation of the room, he came up with a unique idea on revealing QB1, which was clearly a joke, but could be something that turns into reality.
“Nah. You want to know the depth chart? Alright, I’m going to tell you who’s going to start here in three, two, one…nah, probably not. Y’all know that, even if I know, why the hell would I tell you? I mean, seriously? I don’t play a game with it like Oh, this quarterback is going to do this and they’re going to prepare for that guy. That ain’t it, it’s just like, I want people to buy a ticket and come to the game," Rodriguez said. "We’ve sold 32,000 season tickets, and it holds 60(k). And you can still buy a season ticket, right? Boy, I tell you what, I might just do an email, and everybody that bought a season ticket, they’re going to know who the starting quarterback’s going to be one hour before everybody else. The rest of y’all got to wait until 2 o’clock.”
Of course, word would quickly get around, so fans wouldn't be waiting until kickoff to know, but it is a way to entice fans who are considering buying season tickets to go through with it and get that big-time news directly from the head coach to your inbox. They could maybe even throw in a handful of autographed items from the starter to randomly selected season ticket holders to sweeten the deal.
Rodriguez knows everyone is dialed in on the quarterback battle, and rightfully so. It's the most important position on the field. Right now, five players are still getting reps — Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, Max Brown, Khalil Wilkins, and Scotty Fox Jr.
If Rodriguez doesn't go through with his idea, fans definitely won't know who's starting until the offense takes the field against Robert Morris on August 30th.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU's Jahiem White Predicted as a Dark Horse Candidate for Prestigious Award
West Virginia is Looking to Add Noel Devine's Son, Andre, to the Running Back Room
Quick Hits: Defense Shows Up, Scrimmage Setup, Safety Depth + More
West Virginia is Looking to Add Noel Devine's Son, Andre, to the Running Back Room
Quick Hits: Defense Shows Up, Scrimmage Setup, Safety Depth + More
Mountaineer Fans Get Important Update on How to Watch WVU Basketball in 2025
Rodriguez Drops Surprising News That Another WVU Running Back is Currently Ineligible
West Virginia is Looking to Add Noel Devine's Son, Andre, to the Running Back Room
Quick Hits: Defense Shows Up, Scrimmage Setup, Safety Depth + More