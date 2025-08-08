WVU's Jahiem White Predicted as a Dark Horse Candidate for Prestigious Award
The West Virginia Mountaineers are hopeful to return to a dominant rushing attack under head coach Rich Rodriguez. The running back room appeared to be one of the best groups on the roster heading into fall camp.
Though Rodriguez has mentioned he has some running backs banged up, Jahiem White is predicted to turn in a monster 2025 season. On Thursday, analyst Max Chadwick had some strong praise for the Mountaineer running back via the college football Pro Football Focus show.
"I think Jahiem White is a dark-horse Doak Walker Award candidate this season," Chadwick said.
Rodriguez told the media on Thursday that he only had two healthy running backs, Jahiem White and Diore Hubbard. The Mountaineers are hitting the portal to potentially add more help to White's backfield.
White was the leader in the Mountaineers' running back room during the 2024 season. His seven touchdowns and 844 rushing yards played a big role in the little offensive success the team had. If White wants to take home the Doak Walker Award, he certainly would need to turn in an even more productive season.
White should be able to up his production and contend for the award. However, for the junior, his focus will surely be on winning. The offense is going to be very exciting to watch under Rodriguez. He is known for his fast tempo offense and White should thrive in that.
There was a slight scare that maybe White would transfer, but luckily for the WVU fan base. He elected to stay. All eyes will be on White as he looks to carry this Mountaineer offense in 2025. Rodriguez has a talented roster, but many expect him to lean heavily on White and his running game.
The Mountaineers are not expected to be much more than average in the first year with Rodriguez back in town. If they truly want to prove to the college football world that the Rodriguez era is serious. They will need to establish the run game early in the season.
