Washington Safety Transfer Justin Harrington Signs with West Virginia
West Virginia is loading up on experienced players in the transfer portal to replenish its depth in the secondary. Thursday, they announced the signing of former Washington safety Justin Harrington.
He began his career at Oklahoma, choosing the Sooners over offers from Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, North Carolina State, Oregon State, and several others. He's been around the college game for a while now due to a medical redshirt, a normal redshirt, the free COVID year, and the one extra year given to players who spent time at the junior college level. He played two seasons at Bakersfield College in California before returning to the FBS.
While with the Sooners, Harrington totaled 29 tackles and two passes defended. In eight games this season for the Huskies, Harrington recorded just three tackles.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Transfer signings tracker
Names in bold have signed.
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S William Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
