WATCH: Chad Scott Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott previews Texas Tech.

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3) in the season finale.


Offensive coordinator/running backs coach Chad Scott sat with the media on Monday and evaluated the offense's production in the UCF win, previewed the Texas Tech defense and more.

