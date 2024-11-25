WATCH: Wyatt Milum Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum addresses his future and previews Texas Tech.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3) in the season finale.
Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum met with the media on Monday and reflected on his time as a Mountaineer, decision in to finishing the season, and more.
