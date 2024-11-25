Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Wyatt Milum Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University offensive lineman Wyatt Milum addresses his future and previews Texas Tech.

Christopher Hall

Wyatt Milum Texas Tech Preview.mp4
Wyatt Milum Texas Tech Preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3) in the season finale.

Offensive lineman Wyatt Milum met with the media on Monday and reflected on his time as a Mountaineer, decision in to finishing the season, and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jeff Koonz Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Garrett Greene Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Josiah Trotter Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football