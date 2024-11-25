WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews the Red Raiders
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3) in the season finale.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Monday and recapped the win against UCF, previewed Texas Tech, provided an injury update and more.
WATCH: Chad Scott Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Jeff Koonz Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Garrett Greene Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Wyatt Milum Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
Published |Modified