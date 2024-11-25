Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown previews the Red Raiders

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3) in the season finale.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media Monday and recapped the win against UCF, previewed Texas Tech, provided an injury update and more.

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

