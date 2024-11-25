Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Garrett Greene Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene touches on approaching his final games as a Mountaineer and previews Texas Tech

Christopher Hall

Garrett Greene Texas Tech Preview.mp4
Garrett Greene Texas Tech Preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3) in the season finale.

Quarterback Garrett Greene sat with the media on Monday and discussed his final home game at Mountaineer Field, previewed the Texas Tech defense and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jeff Koonz Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Wyatt Milum Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Josiah Trotter Texas Tech Preview Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football