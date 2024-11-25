WATCH: Garrett Greene Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene touches on approaching his final games as a Mountaineer and previews Texas Tech
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3) in the season finale.
Quarterback Garrett Greene sat with the media on Monday and discussed his final home game at Mountaineer Field, previewed the Texas Tech defense and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Chad Scott Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Jeff Koonz Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Wyatt Milum Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
Published |Modified