WATCH: Josiah Trotter Texas Tech Preview Press Conference
West Virginia University linebacker Josiah Trotter previews Texas Tech.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (6-5, 5-3) travel to Lubbock, TX to take on the Texas Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3) in the season finale.
Linebacker Josiah Trotter sat with the media on Monday and provided some insight on the defense's improvements in the back half of the schedule, previewed the Texas Tech defense and more.
