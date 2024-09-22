Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown Kansas postgame press conference

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a come from behind effort Saturday afternoon 32-28.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the game and discussed the final two drives of the game, the weather delay, Garrett Greene's performance down the stretch and more.

Christopher Hall

