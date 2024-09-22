WATCH: Tyrin Bradley Kansas Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University Spur Tyrin Bradley Kansas postgame press conference
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a come from behind effort Saturday afternoon 32-28.
SPUR Tyrin Bradley sat with the media following the game and discussed his game-winning play, gave his thoughts on the defensive adjustments, mood in the locker room and more.
