Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Tyrin Bradley Kansas Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University Spur Tyrin Bradley Kansas postgame press conference

Christopher Hall

Tyrin Bradley Kansas Post Game 2024.mp4
Tyrin Bradley Kansas Post Game 2024.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a come from behind effort Saturday afternoon 32-28.

SPUR Tyrin Bradley sat with the media following the game and discussed his game-winning play, gave his thoughts on the defensive adjustments, mood in the locker room and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Hudson Clement Kansas Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Rodney Gallagher Kansas Postgame Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football