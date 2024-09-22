WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene Kansas postgame press conference
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a come from behind effort Saturday afternoon 32-28.
Quarterback Garrett Greene sat with the media following the game and discussed the final two drives of the game, the leadership of the team to bounce back after last week's loss, running the two-minute offense and more.
WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas Postgame Press Conference
WATCH: Hudson Clement Kansas Postgame Press Conference
WATCH: Rodney Gallagher Kansas Postgame Press Conference
Published |Modified