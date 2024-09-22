Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene Kansas postgame press conference

Christopher Hall

Garrett Greene Kansas Post Game 2024.mp4
Garrett Greene Kansas Post Game 2024.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a come from behind effort Saturday afternoon 32-28.

Quarterback Garrett Greene sat with the media following the game and discussed the final two drives of the game, the leadership of the team to bounce back after last week's loss, running the two-minute offense and more.

Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

