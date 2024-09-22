Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Hudson Clement Kansas Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University receiver Hudson Clement Kansas postgame press conference

Christopher Hall

Hudson Clement Kansas Post Game 2024.mp4
Hudson Clement Kansas Post Game 2024.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a come from behind effort Saturday afternoon 32-28.

Receiver Hudson Clement met the media following the game and discussed his career-high seven receptions for a season-best 150 yards, bouncing back after the loss in the Backyard Brawl last week and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Kansas Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Garrett Greene Kansas Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Rodney Gallagher Kansas Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Tyrin Bradley Kansas Postgame Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football