WATCH: Hudson Clement Kansas Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University receiver Hudson Clement Kansas postgame press conference
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a come from behind effort Saturday afternoon 32-28.
Receiver Hudson Clement met the media following the game and discussed his career-high seven receptions for a season-best 150 yards, bouncing back after the loss in the Backyard Brawl last week and more.
