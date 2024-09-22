Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rodney Gallagher Kansas Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University receiver Rodney Gallagher Kansas postgame press conference

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2, 1-0) knocked off the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1) in a come from behind effort Saturday afternoon 32-28.

Receiver Rodney Gallagher met with the media following the game and discussed his first touchdown as a Mountaineer, team morale following the win, returning punts for the first time at the collegiate level and more.

