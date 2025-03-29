WATCH: Oliver Straw Spring Practice No. 12 Press Conference
West Virginia University punter Oliver Straw discusses his transition to a new staff
The West Virginia University football program held its 12th spring practice on Saturday.
Punter Oliver Straw sat with the media following the morning practice session and explained meeting the new coaching staff, evolving his punting, and more.
WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 12 Press Conference
WATCH: Michael Nysewander Spring Practice No. 12 Press Conference
