WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 12 Press Conference

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia University football program held its 12th spring practice on Saturday.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez sat with the media following the morning practice session and summarized Saturday's scrimmage, talked depth chart concerns, leadership in quarterbacks, and more.

