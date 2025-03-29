WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice No. 12 Press Conference
West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez provides an update on the Mountaineers following the 12th practice of the spring period
The West Virginia University football program held its 12th spring practice on Saturday.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez sat with the media following the morning practice session and summarized Saturday's scrimmage, talked depth chart concerns, leadership in quarterbacks, and more.
WATCH: Michael Nysewander Spring Practice No. 12 Press Conference
WATCH: Oliver Straw Spring Practice No. 12 Press Conference
