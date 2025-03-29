WATCH: Michael Nysewander Spring Practice No. 12 Press Conference
West Virginia University tight ends coach Michael Nysewander sat with the media for the first time since arriving to Morgantown
The West Virginia University football program held its 12th spring practice on Saturday.
Tight ends coach Michael Nysewander met with the media after the morning practice session and gave some insight on the role of the tight ends, discussed depth, and more.
