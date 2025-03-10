Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rhett Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 7 Press Conference

West Virginia University quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez sits down with the media for the first time since his arrival in Morgantown

Christopher Hall

Rhett Rodriguez - Day 7.mp4
Rhett Rodriguez - Day 7.mp4 /

The West Virginia University football held its seventh spring practice Monday morning.

Quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez met with the media following the morning practice and discussed serving as an assistant for his father Rich, evaluated the quarterbacks, and more.

West Virginia University Football will hold its Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 7 Press Conference

