WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 7 Press Conference
The West Virginia University football held its seventh spring practice Monday morning.
Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the morning practice and discussed the return of receiver Preston Fox, detailed the hiring of running backs coach Larry Porter, coaching with his son Rhett and more.
West Virginia University Football will hold its Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.
WATCH: Rhett Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 7 Press Conference
