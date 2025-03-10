Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 7 Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez gives some insight on the Mountaineers at the start of the third week of spring practice

Christopher Hall

Rich Rodriguez Day 7.mp4
Rich Rodriguez Day 7.mp4 /

The West Virginia University football held its seventh spring practice Monday morning.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the morning practice and discussed the return of receiver Preston Fox, detailed the hiring of running backs coach Larry Porter, coaching with his son Rhett and more.

West Virginia University Football will hold its Gold-Blue Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 5 at 1 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium.

WATCH: Rhett Rodriguez Spring Practice Day 7 Press Conference

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

New Tournament Projection Gives West Virginia a Better Path to Sweet Sixteen

Recently Retired Wide Receiver Returns to West Virginia's Football Roster

MAILBAG: NCAA Tournament Ceiling, Backyard Brawl Trophy, Potential 1st Round Matchups + More

See Where West Virginia Lands in ESPN's End-of-Season Bracketology Projection

Published
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football