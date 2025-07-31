WATCH: Rich Rodriguez Fall Camp Day 2

Mountaineers Now

West Virginia University head coach Rich Rodriguez provides an update following day two of fall camp

The West Virginia University football program held its second day of fall practice Thursday morning.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media after the morning practice session and discussed his frustrations on day two, searching for better effort, looking into the transfer portal, and more.

WVU FOOTBALL QUICK FACTS

West Virginia University is entering its 133rd football season.

First Year of Football: 1891

All-Time Record: 787-533-45 (.593)

All-Time Bowl Record: 17-24 (.415)

Last Postseason Appearance: 2024 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl vs. Memphis L 42-37

Lettermen Returning in 2025 (18)

Offense (6)

Jaden Bray, Preston Fox, Rodney Gallagher III, Nicco Marchiol, Jahiem White and Jarel Williams

Defense (10)

Caden Biser (LB), Israel Boyce (S), Reid Carrico (LB), Nate Gabriel (DL), Zae Jennings (S), Keyshawn Robinson (CB), Kekoura Tarnue (S), Ben Cutter (LB), Asani Redwood (DL), Hammond Russell IV (DL)

Specialists (2)

Preston Fox (KR/PR), Oliver Straw (P)

Starting Experience Returning

Offense (63)

Xavier Bausley (OL/11), Jaden Bray (WR/12), Preston

Fox (WR/12), Rodney Gallagher III (WR/10), Landen

Livingston (OL/1), Nicco Marchiol (QB/3), Jahiem

White (RB/14)

Defense (43)

Caden Biser (LB/1),Reid Carrico (LB/2), Ben Cutter

(LB/9), Asani Redwood (DL/1), Kekoura Tarnue (S/14),

Edward Vesterinen (DL/16)

Specialists (78)

Oliver Straw (P/37), Preston Fox (KR-PR/41)

