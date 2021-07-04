Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 "Will" LB Order

A look at how the "Will" linebacker spot may shake out for the Mountaineers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the "Will" linebackers.

Starter - Exree Loe

Loe has this job all but locked up. Over the past two years, Loe has accounted for 86 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The once converted safety has done an excellent job of stopping the run which is always a big concern when you move a guy down to the 2nd level in the defense. He has appeared in 32 games in his career, making him one of the more experienced players on the Mountaineer defense.

Backup - Jaïro Faverus

Faverus is a raw talent with an extremely high ceiling. He dominated his competition in high school but the adjustment to the college level is a challenging one, now even more so after switching from cornerback in the spring. He's a pure tackler and plays well in man coverage. Despite becoming a linebacker, it still remains a possibility that the coaching staff could look to move him back to safety once they get more bodies in the linebacker room. However, I wouldn't be surprised to see him stay at linebacker so he isn't constantly having to switch positions and relearn everything.

3rd string - JaCorey Hammett

Hammett is currently listed as a bandit on the team's official website but I would be surprised to see him stay there. He doesn't have the size that they are looking for in that position and I'm not too sure that he can grow into that type of body. I believe he is more of a Will linebacker which would also give WVU more depth if he were to move there. I love Hammett's skill set and I do see him making an impact early on in his career regardless of position.

