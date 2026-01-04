Former West Virginia OC Chad Scott Reunites with Neal Brown at North Texas

One of the most popular West Virginia football assistants in recent memory, Chad Scott, has landed a new gig. According to JD Davis of The North Texas Eagle, Scott will be the next running backs coach at North Texas, once again serving under Neal Brown.

The two have had a long history of working together, which predates their six years together in Morgantown. The two were together for one year at Troy, three years at Texas Tech, one year at Kentucky, and this past season at Texas, where Brown was the assistant to the head coach, Steve Sarkisian, and Scott was the running backs coach.

Things didn't work out all that well for Scott in Austin, as the Longhorns had all sorts of issues running the football this season. Quintrevion Wisner ended the year as the team's leading rusher with just 597 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Arch Manning finished second with 399 yards and led the team with ten rushing scores. If that doesn't tell you how poor the run game was, I don't know what will.

While at West Virginia, Scott produced some quality backs such as Leddie Brown, CJ Donaldson, and Jahiem White. The work he did converting Donaldson from a tight end to running back, and him making an impact in game one of his true freshman season, was truly remarkable. No, he never really lived up to expectations after getting out to that hot start as a freshman before the injury, but still, he turned out to be a quality back, and one that Ohio State ultimately wanted out of the transfer portal.

As for White, he took off about midway through his true freshman campaign and quickly developed into the Mountaineers' most dynamic threat in the backfield.

Scott develops talent at a rapid pace, which will help accelerate things in Denton.

The Mean Green have lost their top two backs to the transfer portal, with Caleb Hawkins following Eric Morris to Oklahoma State, and Makenzie McGill II still weighing his options. Freshman back Ashton Gray, who rushed for 377 yards and five touchdowns, is also in the portal.

