Could Jahiem White Follow Neal Brown to North Texas After Leaving West Virginia?
In this story:
West Virginia running back Jahiem White is officially in the transfer portal and is on his first visit, checking out things at North Texas, where his former head coach, Neal Brown, is now in charge.
White posted a story of him "checking in" to his room on Saturday night in a post on his Instagram story.
While it's not all that surprising to see White consider North Texas because of his obvious connection to Neal Brown and soon-to-be-hired running backs coach Chad Scott, I do think it would be at least a little bit surprising if no Power Four schools swoop in and make an offer. Although he's coming off a knee injury, he's still a dynamic player who is worth taking a chance on. Plus, it's not like he's the first running back to ever experience a season-ending knee injury.
Assuming White does officially move on from West Virginia, he will exit the program as the 27th leading rusher in school history with 1,819 yards, sitting just behind Nick Nardacci (1921-24), Ira Rodgers (1915-17, 1919), A.B. Brown (1987-88), and Dwayne Woods (1973-76). Had he stayed and rushed for just 1,000 yards in 2026, he would soared up the list to 7th all-time, which would have put him behind only Avon Cobourne, Pat White, Noel Devine, Amos Zereoue, Steve Slaton, and Leddie Brown.
WVU all-time leading rushers
1. Avon Cobourne - 5,164
2. Pat White - 4,480
3. Noel Devine - 4,315
4. Amos Zereoue - 4,086
5. Steve Slaton - 3,923
6. Leddie Brown - 2,888
7. Artie Owens - 2,648
8. Robert Walker - 2,620
9. Quincy Wilson - 2,608
10. Robert Alexander - 2,474
11. Wendell Smallwood - 2,462
12. Justin Crawford - 2,237
13. Undra Johnson - 2,212
14. Kennedy McKoy - 2,198
15. Bob Gresham - 2,181
16. Garrett Ford Sr. - 2,167
17. Major Harris - 2,161
18. Garrett Greene - 2,13
19. Adrian Murrell - 2,097
20. CJ Donaldson - 2,058
21. Rasheed Marshall - 2,040
22. Rushel Shell III - 2,010
23. Dwayne Woods - 1,970
24. A.B. Brown - 1,937
25. Ira Rodgers - 1,916
26. Nick Nardacci - 1,824
27. Jahiem White - 1,819
28. Walter Easley - 1,773
29. Dick Leftridge - 1,701
30. Andrew “Pete” Wood - 1,695
