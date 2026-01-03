Texas Permian Basin defensive lineman Will LeBlanc took a visit to the West Virginia University football facilities on Friday and committed to the program on Saturday, according to Pete Nakos of On3. The pledge marks the Mountaineers’ first commitment out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Following his commitment, LeBlanc informed West Virginia on SI “Meeting all the coaches, strength program, seeing all the facilities – really checked all the boxes for me.”

The redshirt freshman totaled 32 tackles with five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks last season. He recorded a season-high five tackles in three contests and posted a personal-best two sacks against Sul Ross State.

The Spring, Texas, was also scheduled to visit Wisconsin and NC State within a four-day span. However, he canceled both visits following his trip to West Virginia.

West Virginia had four defensive linemen (Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood) enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Returning defensive lineman

Matthias Squire (Fr.), Wilnerson Telemaque (Fr.), Taylor Brown (Fr.), Corey McIntyre Jr. (R-So.), Jackson Biser (R-Jr.), Gabe Ryan (Jr.), Nate Gabriel (So.), Quintin Goins (R-Fr.), Brandon Caesar (Fr.).

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Division II Freshman Defensive Lineman Plans Visit to West Virginia

West Virginia Could Address Two Roster Needs With One Transfer Portal Visit

West Virginia Cornerback Jordan Scruggs Makes Decision on Future

Georgia Southern Offensive Lineman Schedules Visit to West Virginia

West Virginia is in Heavy Pursuit of Former Four-Star Oklahoma Transfer Quarterback