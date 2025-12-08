Jahiem White Announces He will Enter the Transfer Portal

West Virginia running back Jaheim White is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

The move comes as a surprise after indications that White planned to return to WVU for another season.

White finishes his Mountaineer career with 1,820 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns across 27 appearances, including 16 starts. The York, Pennsylvania native opened this season as the starter before suffering a season-ending injury at Ohio in Week 2, cutting short what was expected to be a breakout year under new head coach Rich Rodriguez. He totaled 133 rushing yards and three touchdowns before the injury.

As a sophomore, White rushed for 844 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 19 receptions for 122 yards and a score. His best performance of the season came in a win at Oklahoma State, where he ran for 158 yards and a touchdown.

White burst onto the scene as a freshman with 842 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He delivered a career-high 204 rushing yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati, along with a 75-yard touchdown reception. His 279 total yards against the Bearcats was also a career-best.

White is the fourth Mountaineer to enter the tranfer portal, joining sophomore Zae Jennings,freshman linebacker Mike Hastie and freshman receiver Tyshawn Dues.

West Virginis added 49 commits since the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

