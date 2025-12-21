Mountaineer Receiver Announces Entry into 2026 NFL Draft

West Virginia University redshirt senior receiver Justin Smith-Brown announced on social media he will enter his name in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“God, thank you for placing me in this position,” said Smith-Brown. “I’m grateful for every opportunity, relationship, and lesson along the way. Thank you to Bulldog Nation. I’m grateful for the memories and the championships in the Orangeburh, and to West Virginia for welcoming me into an incredible program for my final season.

“To my mama, family, coaches, and teammates, thank you for every sacrifice and for believing in me.

“With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draf. The journey is just beginning.”

The Ports St. John, Florida, native made seven receptions for 117 yards last season. He had a season-long 56-yard reception in the Backyard Braw win against Pitt.

The South Carolina State transfer delivered a standout 2024 season, earning All–Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference First-Team honors while starting all 12 games and helping lead the Bulldogs to a MEAC championship. He finished second in the conference in receiving with 54 catches for 749 yards and four touchdowns.

Smith-Brown recorded five or more receptions in five games, highlighted by a season-best seven catches for 101 yards against Norfolk State. He also posted seven receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown versus Delaware State and added six catches for 41 yards at Georgia Southern, cementing himself as a consistent and dependable target throughout the season.

Smith-Brown also showed steady progression prior to his breakout 2024 season. As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, he played in nine games with eight starts and earned All-MEAC Second Team honors after leading the team with 20 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns, finishing fourth in the conference in receiving. He averaged 16.4 yards per catch and added a 52-yard-long reception.

During the 2022 season, Smith-Brown appeared in four games, recording two catches for 52 yards, one rush for five yards, and a 17-yard kickoff return. He redshirted during the 2021 season.

Smith-Brown is the first Mountaineer to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

