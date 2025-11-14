West Virginia Drops Uniform Combo for Final Road Game of 2025 Season
It's time for the West Virginia Mountaineers to hit the road one last time this season as they get ready for a dance in the desert with the Sun Devils of Arizona State, who enter this matchup with a 6-3 record and hopes of defending their Big 12 title.
Thursday evening, the WVU football social media account revealed the uniform combo for this week's game, which will feature the glossy blue helmets, white jerseys, and blue pants. With next week's game against Texas Tech being the annual "True Blue" game, it must mean the matte gold helmets are officially out of the rotation, at least for this season, that is.
Series History
West Virginia and Arizona State have only met twice previously, and this will be the first time they'll meet as Big 12 Conference foes. The Sun Devils won in dominating fashion in the first meeting, winning 42-7 all the way back in 1979, the final year of the Frank Cignetti era.
The last clash was in the 2016 Motel 6 Cactus Bowl, which was played at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That one was an absolute shootout that was full of explosive plays and a dynamite finish with WVU winning 43-42. Quarterback Skyler Howard threw for 532 yards (school record for a bowl game) and five touchdowns. With just a little over two minutes remaining, Howard hit David Sills V for a 15-yard touchdown pass, which would end up being the game-winning score.
The Mountaineers and Sun Devils will get the action started at 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO MAX. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in the desert and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
