Stock Up, Stock Down: What We Learned From West Virginia’s Beatdown of Pitt
West Virginia made easy work of the Pitt Panthers on Thursday night, winning 71-49, to improve to 4-0 on the season.
With another 40 minutes in the books, it's time to look at our latest stock report.
Stock Up: F DJ Thomas
It's early, and WVU is without Jackson Fields, but I do believe Thomas will end up being a very big piece to this team's success this season. I don't see him getting knocked out of the rotation whatsoever, but that's not really a bold statement given how he's played, combined with the lack of depth West Virginia has in the frontcourt. He came up with some big-time plays in that first half and even knocked down a pair of threes.
Stock Down: G Treysen Eaglestaff
There is so much hesitation with Eaglestaff offensively right now, which is really impacting Honor Huff, believe it or not. When he gets it going and becomes more of a threat, it's going to take some of this attention away from Huff, freeing him up to get more open looks. It's almost like Eaglestaff gets caught in between on shooting or putting it on the deck and then ultimately dishes it off. A huge disappointment through the first four games.
Stock Up: C Harlan Obioha
The big man continues to get better and better. It was a very ugly debut for him against Mount St. Mary's, but since then, he's been as good as advertised and then some. Had a really good feel on the offensive end tonight, finishing the game with 19 points on 8/9 shooting. Even defensively, he positioned himself well to take away some of those lobs Pitt was hoping to get.
Stock Up: Rebounding
This was a big concern of mine after the first three games, and while tonight was a step in the right direction, this was a Pitt team that was just +2 on the boards against Eastern Michigan. That said, you still have to go out there and execute, and getting several second-chance opportunities was key. Also, a great job of eliminating those second-chance opportunities for Pitt aside from that one possession where they grabbed three boards (two of which were long).
