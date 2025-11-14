Getting ASU at the Right Time? Sun Devils' Starting QB and Star Receiver Ruled Out
Things are starting to trend in the right direction for West Virginia, and the recent injuries of a pair of Arizona State stars may have opened the door for a third straight win, which means the Mountaineers could be playing to get bowl eligible next week if they leave Tempe victorious.
Thursday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Jordan Walker, S William Davis, S Nick Taylor, Julien Horton
QUESTIONABLE: RB Clay Ash
Arizona State
OUT: QB Christian Hunt, RB Kyson Brown, WR Jordyn Tyson, WR Noble Johnson, TE Jayden Fortier, OL Xander Ruggeroli, DL Salesi Manu, DL Zac Swanson, LB Isaiah Iosefa
DOUBTFUL: OL Matai Jefferson
My two cents
Arizona State, being without both its starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt, and star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, is a huge break for West Virginia. Leavitt was ruled out for the year a couple of weeks ago, and Tyson was ruled out for this week's matchup on Monday. They still have the better collection of talent, hence why WVU is a double-digit underdog this week, but if you're Rich Rodriguez, you have to like your chances a whole heck of a lot more with Leavitt and Tyson on the sidelines.
Tyson is one of the best receivers in all of college football, hauling in 57 passes for 628 yards and eight touchdowns. If he chooses to forgo his senior season, which most expect, he'll almost certainly be a first-round pick and could very well be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft.
For the Mountaineers, it's looking like they're going to be pretty thin at running back once again this week, with Tyler Jacklich no longer an option and Clay Ash listed as questionable. If Ash gets downgraded to out, that means the only two backs with in-game experience this season would be Diore Hubbard and Cyncir Bowers.
