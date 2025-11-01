Mountaineers Now

Stock Up, Stock Down: Huge Progress Made in West Virginia's First Big 12 Win of 2025

Taking a look at which Mountaineers and areas of the roster performed well and who didn't.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) takes a snap against the Houston Cougars in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) takes a snap against the Houston Cougars in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
West Virginia is back in the win column after taking down No. 22 Houston Saturday afternoon, 45-35. As always, we take a look at our weekly stock report, and today, I'm keeping it all positive, although there are some things that need to be fixed.

Stock Up: QB Scotty Fox

The passing game took some time to get going, largely because of the success the Mountaineers were having on the ground early on. He played another clean game, keeping the ball out of harm's way, while also making some big boy throws such as the touchdown in the first half to Cam Vaughn, a ball over the middle to Rodney Gallagher, and the deep ball to Jeff Weimer. He took some shots, but continued to gut it out.

Stock Up: Bowl hopes

It's still going to be a tough thing to achieve, but the Mountaineers kept their bowl dreams alive today with a win. Next week, they'll return home to face a reeling Colorado team, then hit the road for Arizona State, which is without their starting quarterback, and then round out the year at home with Texas Tech. Regardless of what happens, progress is starting to show.

Stock Up: RB Diore Hubbard

His yards per carry average isn't going to blow anyone away, but he earned every single yard with the way he ran it. Tough, physical, and kept his legs churning. He played a huge part in this win, considering how they failed to get anything on the ground a week ago.

Stock Up: OL Donovan Haslam

For the second straight week, Haslam put some good stuff on tape, and although there was a flag on the play, he had a huge effort play where he grabbed Diore Hubbard and pulled him across the line for what would have been a first down. He's a large human being and can certainly move bodies.

Stock Up: DL Devin Grant

He doesn't fill up the stat sheet, but Grant constantly gets pushed and always seems to come up with a huge play when WVU's defense desperately needs it. After WVU took a 24-21 lead early in the second half, Houston was on the move once again (near midfield) and Grant got home, forced a fumble, and put the Cougars in 3rd and 20, ultimately leading to a punt.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

