Stock Up, Stock Down: Huge Progress Made in West Virginia's First Big 12 Win of 2025
West Virginia is back in the win column after taking down No. 22 Houston Saturday afternoon, 45-35. As always, we take a look at our weekly stock report, and today, I'm keeping it all positive, although there are some things that need to be fixed.
Stock Up: QB Scotty Fox
The passing game took some time to get going, largely because of the success the Mountaineers were having on the ground early on. He played another clean game, keeping the ball out of harm's way, while also making some big boy throws such as the touchdown in the first half to Cam Vaughn, a ball over the middle to Rodney Gallagher, and the deep ball to Jeff Weimer. He took some shots, but continued to gut it out.
Stock Up: Bowl hopes
It's still going to be a tough thing to achieve, but the Mountaineers kept their bowl dreams alive today with a win. Next week, they'll return home to face a reeling Colorado team, then hit the road for Arizona State, which is without their starting quarterback, and then round out the year at home with Texas Tech. Regardless of what happens, progress is starting to show.
Stock Up: RB Diore Hubbard
His yards per carry average isn't going to blow anyone away, but he earned every single yard with the way he ran it. Tough, physical, and kept his legs churning. He played a huge part in this win, considering how they failed to get anything on the ground a week ago.
Stock Up: OL Donovan Haslam
For the second straight week, Haslam put some good stuff on tape, and although there was a flag on the play, he had a huge effort play where he grabbed Diore Hubbard and pulled him across the line for what would have been a first down. He's a large human being and can certainly move bodies.
Stock Up: DL Devin Grant
He doesn't fill up the stat sheet, but Grant constantly gets pushed and always seems to come up with a huge play when WVU's defense desperately needs it. After WVU took a 24-21 lead early in the second half, Houston was on the move once again (near midfield) and Grant got home, forced a fumble, and put the Cougars in 3rd and 20, ultimately leading to a punt.
