West Virginia Football Roster Update Shows 95 Players — Who’s Still Missing?

There's been a ton of movement on the West Virginia football roster over the last couple of months, and recently, the program did a big update to the official roster, finally adding the already enrolled freshmen, along with many of the transfers who are now on campus.

As of Sunday morning, the official roster count is at 95. There are still 20 players who have committed/signed with the Mountaineers who are not listed on the roster. A breakdown of each position of the current roster and who has yet to be added is listed below.

Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

OFFENSE (49)

QB (5): Max Anderson, Max Brown, Scotty Fox Jr., Michael Hawkins Jr., Jyron Hughley

RB (4): Cam Cook, Andre Devine, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley

WR (13): Jaden Bray, DJ Epps, Taron Francis, Charlie Hanafin, Keon Hutchins, John Neider, Robert Oliver, Prince Strachan, Malachi Thompson, Cyrus Traugh, Kedrick Triplett, Armoni Weaver, Greg Wilfred

TE (6): Cameron Ball, Kade Bush, Sam Hamilton, Josh Sapp, Ryan Ward, Carter Zuliani

FB (1): Kayden Luke

OL (20): Josh Aisosa, Malik Agbo, Trevor Bigelow, Philip Bowser, Kevin Brown, Carsten Casady, Lamarcus Dillard, Griffin Fogle, Camden Goforth, Amare Grayson, Cam Griffin, Andreas Hunter, Wes King, Raymond Kovalesky, Nick Krahe, Landen Livingston, Rhett Morris, Devin Vass, Aidan Woods, DeShawn Woods

DEFENSE (41)

BAN (1): Jeremiah Johnson

DE (1): David Afogho

DL (13): Taylor Brown, Brandon Caesar, Nate Gabriel, KJ Henson, Harper Holloman, Carter Kessler, Will LeBlanc, Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory, Corey McIntyre Jr., Wilnerson Telemaque, Jaylen Thomas, Darius Wiley

LB (8): Ben Cutter, Cameron Dwyer, Malachi Hood, Isaiah Patterson, Antoine Sharp Jr., Tyler Stolsky, Cam Torbor, Ashton Woods

CB (9): Da’Mun Allen, Jayden Bell, ChaMarryus Bomar, Makhi Boone, Chams Diagne, Geimere Latimer, Jaire Rawlison, Rayshawn Reynolds Jr., Keyshawn Robinson

DB (2): Maliek Hawkins, Nick Taylor

N/S (3): Miles Khatri, Andrew Powdrell, Emory Snyder

S (2): Da’Mare Williams, Kamari Wilson

ATH (2): Matt Sieg, John Johnson III

SPECIAL TEAMS (5)

K (2): Jack Cassidy, Nate Flower

P (1): Bryan Hansen

LS (2): Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

Not yet listed on roster (20)

QB Wyatt Brown, RB Lawrence Autry, RB Martavious Boswell, RB SirPaul Cheeks, WR Landon Drumm, TE Xavier Anderson, OT Jonas Muya, DL Tobi Haastrup, EDGE Ezekiel Durham-Campbell, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, LB Jason Hall, LB Trey McGlothlin, CB Simaj Hill, CB Vincent Smith, S Jacob Bradford, S Jayden Ballard, S Rickey Giles, S Kameron Reddic, ATH Brad Mossor, K Peter Notaro

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Baseball Breaks Out a New Throwback Uniform, Bringing Back Old Logo

Jersey Numbers Revealed for WVU's Incoming Freshman Class and Transfers

Sunday Morning Thoughts: Turning on Ross Hodge After Arizona Makes No Sense

Ross Hodge Praises Arizona, Says Mountaineers 'Played Hard' Despite Lopsided Loss

Stock Up, Stock Down: Honor Huff's Funk, Effort, Aggressiveness + More