West Virginia Great Gives Some Insight on One of West Virginia's Transfer Pickups
In the first wave of transfer portal additions, the West Virginia Mountaineers brought in a number of defensive backs, many of whom come from the lower levels.
To help get a little insight on one of those additions, Chattanooga transfer Jordan Walker, I asked Chattanooga assistant coach and former WVU defensive lineman Julian Miller about him on this week's episode of In the Gun.
“Being around him last year, that kid, he’s a type of player that wants to and looks to perfect his craft. Always tries to get better. He can run. He’s skilled in the aspects that you want as a safety or any kind of DB to have. But he’s just a good kid, to be honest. From a coaching standpoint, I would tell them no issues. Just going to go out there, play ball, he’s going to be in the right spot.
"And I think just being up there with those guys and being in that system and obviously being in the weight room with Mike (Joseph) and those guys, everything for that kid is going to wind up working out the way he intended it to. It was kind of bittersweet seeing him go there. Talking to guys like Coach Casteel throughout that process, I just let him know, hey, you’re going to get a good one. He’s going to show up, do what he’s supposed to do, and he’s going to be pretty solid for you guys. I’ll be interested in watching him. He’ll have a fan, definitely still down here in Chattanooga.”
In his final season with the Mocs, Walker collected 60 tackles, seven pass breakups, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. For his career, he has 13 pass breakups and four picks. He picked the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Ball State, Buffalo, UAB, UConn, UTEP, Western Michigan, and a few others.
He'll have one year of eligibility remaining.
