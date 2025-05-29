WVU Football Schedule: Predicting the Kickoff Times for Each Game
It's a little too early for me to drop my final game-by-game predictions for the 2025 West Virginia season, but there is something else we can predict with the schedule - kick times.
Will WVU get any night games at home? Here are my thoughts for each game, using some past data and comparing WVU's matchup to the others going on around the league/country for that week.
Aug. 30 vs. Robert Morris - 6 p.m.
West Virginia has a lot of sway with this one since it will be an ESPN+ game. This seems to be the new sweet spot for games against FCS opponents under Wren Baker. The last two years, WVU's FCS game kicked off at 6 p.m., so I'd expect the same this year.
Sept. 6 at Ohio - 12 p.m.
I'm sure the Bobcats would love for this to be a night game, but there's no way in hell that's happening. Well, I should never say never, but there are a ton of Power Four non-conference clashes that will eat up those late spots.
Sept. 13 vs. Pitt - 3:30 p.m.
I could see this being a night game, but Alabama plays Wisconsin, Georgia plays Tennessee, and Florida plays LSU. In all likelihood, one of those two SEC conference games will be in a primetime spot on ABC/ESPN, and I would assume FOX would also put Wisconsin's home game against Bama at night. That doesn't completely shut out the Brawl from being a night game, but my gut tells me 3:30.
Sept. 20 at Kansas - 3:30 p.m.
Arizona State at Baylor and Texas Tech at Utah are the only other Big 12 league games that weekend. This could be a noon kick, but I'll go 3:30 with ASU/BAY and TTU/Utah being night games.
Sept. 27 vs. Utah - 7 p.m.
The Utes came to the East Coast just once last season with a night game at UCF. They also had a night game at Iowa State, which is the next closest school to West Virginia from last year's schedule. I'd imagine the Big 12 doesn't want Utah playing early in the day, so night game it is.
Oct. 3 at BYU - 8:15 p.m.
There are only so many options here since this is a Friday night kick, but 8:15 was a popular kick time for the Cougars last year at home or on the road at Utah. Four games started at this time for them.
Oct. 18 at UCF - 12 p.m.
This is the only Big 12 game that will take place on the East Coast this weekend, so it only makes sense to put this at noon.
Oct. 25 vs. TCU - 12 p.m.
The homecoming game has been all over the place the last three years. 7:30 (vs. Kansas State), 3:30 (vs. Oklahoma State), and noon (vs. TCU) were the last three. BYU is coming over to Iowa State that week, so they will likely kick later. Cincinnati hosts Baylor in the only other East Coast game that week, so unless one or both go on ESPN+, one will get a noon kick and the other 3:30. Toss up here.
Nov. 1 at Houston - 7:30 p.m.
In Houston's first two years in the league, they haven't had a home game start earlier than 3:30. It may happen at some point, but I'll go with the data I have and expect a night game.
Nov. 8 vs. Colorado - 3:30 p.m.
It's a small Big 12 slate this week, and Houston plays UCF on Friday night. Only three other games happen outside of Morgantown on Saturday, one of which will start late in Tucson. Keep in mind that noon kickoffs for teams traveling across the country are unlikely.
Nov. 15 at Arizona State - 4:30 p.m.
Arizona State hasn't kicked off a homecoming game at night since the pandemic. I didn't look beyond that, and while the TV networks don't really care about planning around events all that much, I doubt this will be a 10:30 nighttime kick.
Nov. 29 vs. Texas Tech - 12 p.m.
West Virginia has hosted Texas Tech at noon a handful of times, so why not another? They're also the only East Coast game that week, for what it's worth.
