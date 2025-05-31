West Virginia Trolls SEC Slogan After Beating Kentucky
West Virginia trailed the Kentucky Wildcats 3-0 midway through the opening game of the Clemson regional, and with the Mountaineer offense in a huge slump to end the season, things looked bleak.
Thanks to a pair of fielding/throwing errors, WVU plated a pair of runs in the fifth to cut the deficit to one. Lefty Griffin Kirn continued to throw up zeros until turning things over to reliever Reese Bassinger, who pitched out of some trouble in the top of the ninth to keep the game tied.
Brodie Kresser ripped a leadoff double to left, a passed ball moved him to third, and then Armani Guzman brought him home for the game-winning run on a sac fly to shallow center.
Shortly after the win, the WVU baseball X account trolled Kentucky and the SEC by using the conference's well-known slogan, "It just means more," with an emphasis on more.
West Virginia will now play the host of the regional, Clemson, tonight at 6 p.m. ET with a spot in the regional final on the line. The loser will face the winner of Kentucky/USC Upstate in an elimination game. The winner of that game would have to beat the winner of today's WVU/Clemson game twice to win the regional.
Confusing? Here's an example.
Let's say Clemson beats West Virginia and Kentucky beats USC Upstate. This means Upstate would be eliminated, and WVU would meet Kentucky once again in an elimination game. The winner of WVU/Kentucky would need to beat Clemson twice on Sunday to advance to super regionals.
