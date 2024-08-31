West Virginia Hosts No. 8 Penn State in the Season Opener
The West Virginia Mountaineers open the 2024 season against the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday at noon as part of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff.
It’s the second meeting between the two programs in as many years after a 31-year annual series hiatus.
Penn State won the matchup in Happy Valley last season 38-15 to improve its dominant series record to 48-9.
The Nittany Lions returns quarterback Drew Allar. The junior threw for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns to two interceptions a year ago, including 325 yards for three touchdowns against the Mountaineers.
Penn State returns its top two rushers from last season in juniors Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, combined for 1,654 yards and 14 TD. The duo combined for 121 yards and a touchdown against the Mountaineers a season ago.
Two of the Nittany Lions leading receivers hit the transfer portal in the offseason, leaving three receivers, Harrison Wallace III, Liam Clifford and Omari Evans, that combined for 36 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns. Wallace leads the trio with 228 yards and a touchdown on 19 receptions, but the redshirt junior missed five games due to an injury.
The Nittany Lions added receiver Julian Fleming from Ohio State. In four seasons, he registered 79 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.
Penn State hired a new offensive coordinator after firing Mike Yurich following the 24-25 loss to the eventual national champion Michigan and head coach James Franklin hired Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas.
Kotelnicki spent three seasons as Kansas’ offensive coordinator and was instrumental in turning the program around with an explosive offense in the country during that span.
Former Indiana head coach and current defensive coordinator Tom Allen left Indiana to become the defensive coordinator and the Lions will be relying on his history of turning defenses around quickly to prepare a traditionally tough Nittany Lions defense for week one.
The Nittany Lions defense is highlighted by Abdul Carter. The junior made the transition from linebacker to defense end in the offseason and is expected to build off his 4.5 sacks a season ago.
Penn State returns two of its top tacklers from last season in safety Kevin Winston Jr. and linebacker Kobe King.
After losing its starting corners to the 2024 NFL Draft, Franklin hit the portal and brought in Florida transfer Jalen Kimber and Georgia transfer A.J. Harris.
West Virginia returns to the bulk of its production on offense and evolved the offense for the first time under head coach Neal Brown. It’s no coincidence it coincides with the arrival of WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker in November of 2022.
Baker has ushered in a new era of college football to Morgantown by utilizing NIL and it may pay dividends this season.
The Mountaineers return starting quarterback Garrett Greene. The senior is poised to have a breakout season after tossing for 2,406 yards and rushing for an additional 772 yards and combined for 29 total touchdowns last season.
Running backs CJ Donaldson and Jahiem White provide a one, two punch in the backfield. The duo combined for 1,640 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2023.
The receiving room returns three of its top four receivers from a season ago with Hudson Clement coming in with a team-leading 480 receiving yards on 22 receptions and Preston Fox led the unit with 26 receptions for 368 yards. Meanwhile, tight end Kole Taylor hauled in a team-high 35 receptions for 44 yards.
Defensively, the Mountaineers lost their leading tackler in linebacker Lee Kpogba and cover corner Beanie Bishop Jr but return safeties Anthony Wilson and Aubrey Burks.
West Virginia looks to disrupt the Penn State backfield with defensive end Sean Martin and defensive lineman Eddie Vesterinen.
Linebacker Ben Cutter looks to build off a solid freshman season, and WILL linebacker Josiah Trotter is expected to make an immediate impact after missing his freshman season with a season-ending injury.
The Mountaineers solidified their secondary with transfer cornerbacks Garnett Hollis Jr. (Northwestern) and Ayden Garnes (Duquesne).
Penn State leads the all-time series 49-9-2.