SEC School is Set to Hire Running Backs Coach Larry Porter Away From West Virginia

Thursday morning, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported that West Virginia running backs coach Larry Porter will be taking the same job at Auburn under new head coach Alex Golesh.

Porter spent just one year with the Mountaineers, and because of all of the injuries in his room in combination with the poor play along the offensive line, it's hard to really gauge how good a job he did developing those in the room. The one thing we do know is that Porter has a long history of producing successful backs and has put his fair share of players into the league. Some notable players he's coached include Omarion Hampton, T.J. Logan, Jacob Hester, Joseph Addai, Quinn Johnson, Charles Scott, Trindon Holliday, and Stevan Ridley.

This year, as a team, West Virginia rushed for 1,927 yards and 22 touchdowns on 523 carries. Some of that production, of course, came from the quarterback position, though. The Mountaineers' leading rusher was Diore Hubbard — who is set to enter the transfer portal — finishing with just 335 yards and four touchdowns.

Cyncir Bowers (249) was the only other back on the roster to eclipse the 200-yard mark on the season. The next three leading rushers were quarterbacks Khalil Wilkins, Scotty Fox Jr., and Jaylen Henderson. Tye Edwards and Jahiem White were the next two from the running back spot, but as you know, they each suffered season-ending injuries very early on.

Prior to joining Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia, Porter spent four years at North Carolina under Mack Brown and four years at Auburn. In his first stint with the Tigers, he was labeled as the Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends/H-backs Coach.

