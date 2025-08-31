Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Opens up as Road Favorites at Ohio Next Weekend

The Mountaineers have a tough opponent coming up.

West Virginia is coming off an opening week victory against Robert Morris, and now their eyes turn to Athens, Ohio for a road game against the Ohio Bobcats. They have opened up as -3.5 road favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

That spread gives a lot of respect to the Bobcats, which they likely deserve as they took Rutgers down to the wire this past week. They lost 34-31 on the road against a Big 10 opponent despite trailing by 17 early in the first half. This is very impressive for a Group of Six team, and it's a sign that the Mountaineers are walking into a buzzsaw this upcoming weekend. The over/under for the game has been set at 58.5.

West Virginia's record against the spread in 2025: 1-0

The Mountaineers started the season as 38.5-point favorites against Robert Morris, and despite the slow first half start, they were able to cover. They won with a final score of 45-3, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Last season at Jacksonville State, Rich Rodriguez went 8-6 against the spread.

Ohio's record against the spread in 2025: 1-0

The Bobcats opened up the season as big underdogs against Rutgers, with an opening spread of +15.5. They fought hard against the Scarlet Knights and managed to cover the spread, losing by only three points.

Last season, Ohio was an impressive 9-5 against the spread.

