West Virginia Opens up as Road Favorites at Ohio Next Weekend
West Virginia is coming off an opening week victory against Robert Morris, and now their eyes turn to Athens, Ohio for a road game against the Ohio Bobcats. They have opened up as -3.5 road favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
That spread gives a lot of respect to the Bobcats, which they likely deserve as they took Rutgers down to the wire this past week. They lost 34-31 on the road against a Big 10 opponent despite trailing by 17 early in the first half. This is very impressive for a Group of Six team, and it's a sign that the Mountaineers are walking into a buzzsaw this upcoming weekend. The over/under for the game has been set at 58.5.
West Virginia's record against the spread in 2025: 1-0
The Mountaineers started the season as 38.5-point favorites against Robert Morris, and despite the slow first half start, they were able to cover. They won with a final score of 45-3, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter.
Last season at Jacksonville State, Rich Rodriguez went 8-6 against the spread.
Ohio's record against the spread in 2025: 1-0
The Bobcats opened up the season as big underdogs against Rutgers, with an opening spread of +15.5. They fought hard against the Scarlet Knights and managed to cover the spread, losing by only three points.
Last season, Ohio was an impressive 9-5 against the spread.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
