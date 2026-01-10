West Virginia QB Scotty Fox Jr. to Remain with Program, Battle for Starting Job

It didn't take long for West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez to identify and land a quarterback in the transfer portal, securing former Oklahoma signal caller Michael Hawkins Jr.

Despite the addition of Hawkins, soon-to-be sophomore quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. will remain with the Mountaineers. He announced the news with a post on X, saying, "Let's work. @WVUFootball."

Fox started the final five games of the season for the Mountaineers in 2025, leading the team to a pair of wins, including a victory over No. 22 Houston. That win snapped a seven-year drought on the road against ranked teams. In that game, he completed 13/22 pass attempts for 157 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Two weeks prior, Fox had his breakthrough game against the TCU Horned Frogs at home. He went 28/41 for 301 yards and two scores, nearly leading the Mountaineers to another win. Had the special teams unit been able to come up with the recovery on the onside kick (which they were close to doing) or if the defense could have produced a stop at the end, there's a good chance Fox drives the offense down the field and wins the game. The passing game was humming and in complete rhythm.

In the final road game of the year versus Arizona State, Fox produced another 300-yard game, tossing for 353 on 19/31 passing.

While everyone is excited about the addition of Michael Hawkins Jr., and rightfully so, they should be even more elated that Fox will remain with the team and battle for the starting job. For a true freshman to post two 300-yard games AND beat a ranked team on the road behind an atrocious offensive line and poor supporting cast at the skill positions says a lot.

Rich Rodriguez has praised Fox's arm and quick release since the first time he saw him throw live in practice. Nothing will be handed to either one of these quarterbacks. Buckle up, folks. We've got a quarterback battle on our hands.

