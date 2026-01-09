Mountaineers Add Valuable Edge Rusher Depth With WKU Transfer

The West Virginia University football program added depth to its defensive front Friday afternoon with a commitment from Western Kentucky defensive end transfer Harper Holloman.

Holloman started all 13 games for the Hilltoppers season and produced 39 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He registered a career-high five tackles against Missouri State and logged a personal-best 1.5 tackles for loss in the season opener versus Sam Houston.

As a true freshman in 2024, Holloman saw action in eight contests, including each of the Hilltoppers’ final seven games. He finished the year with nine total tackles and one tackle for loss, recording multiple stops in three different games. His lone tackle for loss came in Western Kentucky’s Nov. 30 regular-season victory over Jacksonville State — a win that secured a berth in the Conference USA Championship Game.

The Atlanta (GA) native joined the Hilltoppers following a standout prep career at Westlake High School. He was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals, On3, and ESPN coming out of high school.

Holloman arrives in Morgantown with two years of eligibility remaining and gives the Mountaineers another athletic option along the defensive line heading into the upcoming season.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State).

