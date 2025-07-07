Mountaineers Now

West Virginia RB Jahiem White Named a Preseason All-Big 12 Selection

The star running back is the Mountaineers' lone representative.

Schuyler Callihan

Oct 19, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
There won't be a Big 12 preseason media poll this year, but the league did conduct a poll to honor the best players in the league and will continue to do so moving forward.

Monday afternoon, it was announced that West Virginia running back Jahiem White was named a preseason All-Big 12 selection - the only Mountaineer to be listed.

In 13 games last season, White rushed for 844 yards and seven touchdowns on 148 carries.

PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 OFFENSE

QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)

RB Bryson Washington (Baylor)

RB Jahiem White (West Virginia)

FB/H-Back Will Swanson (Kansas State)

WR Eric McAlister (TCU)

WR Chase Roberts (BYU)

WR Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

TE Joe Royer (Cincinnati)

OL Ben Coleman (Arizona State)

OL Spencer Fano (Utah)

OL Bryce Foster (Kansas)

OL Caleb Lomu (Utah)

OL Jordan Seaton (Colorado)

PK Will Ferrin (BYU)

PR/KR Josh Cameron (Baylor)

PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 DEFENSE

DL David Bailey (Texas Tech)

DL Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati)

DL C.J. Fite (Arizona State)

DL Lee Hunter (Texas Tech)

DL Domonique Orange (Iowa State)

LB Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech)

LB Austin Romaine (Kansas State)

LB Keaton Thomas (Baylor)

DB Xavion Alford (Arizona State)

DB Bud Clark (TCU)

DB Jeremiah Cooper (Iowa State)

DB DJ McKinney (Colorado)

DB Jontez Williams (Iowa State)

P Palmer Williams (Baylor)

