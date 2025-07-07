Mountaineers Now

Henderson or Marchiol? Simulated Results with Each WVU QB Option on CFB 26

Video game projection of which quarterback may be the best option for the Mountaineers in 2025.

Schuyler Callihan

College Football 26
This fall, there will be an open quarterback competition in Morgantown, one that will likely come down to Nicco Marchiol and Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson.

No, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is not going to use EA Sports' College Football 26 video game to determine who will give the Mountaineers the best chance to win games in 2025, but we did a quick simulation with each as the starting quarterback to see what the difference would be.

Nicco Marchiol as the starter

Nicco Marchiol
College Football 26
Nicco Marchiol
College Football 26

8-4 (7-2), four-way tie for 2nd in Big 12 with Kansas State, Arizona State, and Texas Tech

vs. FCS East W 31-7

at Ohio L 33-35

vs. Pitt L 18-34

at Kansas W 44-13

vs. Utah W 38-33

at UCF W 42-28

vs. TCU W 42-38

at Houston W 32-28

vs. Colorado L 28-34

at Arizona State W 46-44

vs. Texas Tech W 38-34

Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Texas State W 38-24

Jaylen Henderson as the starter

Jaylen Henderson
College Football 26
Jaylen Henderson
College Football 26

6-6 (4-5) 10th place in Big 12

vs. FCS East W 28-20

at Ohio W 31-10

vs. Pitt L 15-31

at Kansas W 33-16

vs. Utah L 27-42

at BYU L 13-44

at UCF W 24-23

vs. TCU L 21-23

at Houston W 33-14

vs. Colorado L 24-35

at Arizona State W 21-16

vs. Texas Tech L 0-49

Yes, running just one simulation may not be the most accurate, but it at least gives an idea of what to expect. Once we get a good read on the QB situation in fall camp, we will publish another article with data from 25 simulations, giving a clearer picture.

