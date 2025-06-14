Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Releases Video and Photos of New Turf Installed at Mountaineer Field

Mountaineer Field is looking sharp with its new look.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Athletics Communication
In this story:

The 2025 college football season is just around the corner, and as the West Virginia Mountaineers usher in a new era under Rich Rodriguez (again), they'll be playing on a freshly installed surface.

Designs for the new turf at Mountaineer Field sparked some debate earlier this offseason, with fans not liking the new font in the end zones, which now match the new wordmarking that was rolled out in 2019. Also, no blue border around the Flying "WV" had many folks irate.

They did make some tweaks to the initially proposed design, placing a thin blue border on the 50-yard line logo (squint hard enough and you'll see it), and made the sidelines and endlines white to erase any possible confusion of where the out of bounds line is.

The final piece that they did away with was the country road double line marking on each end of the wording in the end zone. I actually liked that touch and am a little surprised they didn't stick with it.

On Friday, the football team's social media account shared a video and several photos of the new turf, which is fully installed and ready to rock and roll for the 2025 season.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

JJ Wetherholt's Walk-Off Keeps Double-A Cardinals' Blistering-Hot June Rolling

Another 2025 Departure? WVU OL Signee Appears to Be Heading Elsewhere

Antoine Sharp’s Junior Film Proves He Could Be a Key Piece in WVU’s Future

Two Former West Virginia Starters Are Hitting the Transfer Portal

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football