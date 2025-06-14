West Virginia Releases Video and Photos of New Turf Installed at Mountaineer Field
The 2025 college football season is just around the corner, and as the West Virginia Mountaineers usher in a new era under Rich Rodriguez (again), they'll be playing on a freshly installed surface.
Designs for the new turf at Mountaineer Field sparked some debate earlier this offseason, with fans not liking the new font in the end zones, which now match the new wordmarking that was rolled out in 2019. Also, no blue border around the Flying "WV" had many folks irate.
They did make some tweaks to the initially proposed design, placing a thin blue border on the 50-yard line logo (squint hard enough and you'll see it), and made the sidelines and endlines white to erase any possible confusion of where the out of bounds line is.
The final piece that they did away with was the country road double line marking on each end of the wording in the end zone. I actually liked that touch and am a little surprised they didn't stick with it.
On Friday, the football team's social media account shared a video and several photos of the new turf, which is fully installed and ready to rock and roll for the 2025 season.
