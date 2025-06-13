JJ Wetherholt's Walk-Off Keeps Double-A Cardinals' Blistering-Hot June Rolling
The Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, continued their winning ways on Thursday, thanks to former West Virginia star JJ Wetherholt ripping a walk-off hit into right centerfield in the bottom of the 10th inning. The win moved the Cardinals to a 9-1 record in the month of June.
Wetherholt has had a phenomenal season in his first full year at the pro level, hitting at a .319 clip in 160 at-bats. He's hit four home runs and driven in 23, while banging eleven doubles and one three-bagger. In addition to squaring the ball up consistently, he's strung together quality at-bats on a nightly basis, drawing 32 walks to only 27 strikeouts. It seems safe to say that if he continues at this pace, he'll be getting a promotion to Triple-A before the end of the season. Heck, it may happen before the end of this month.
The former Mountaineer is the top-rated prospect in the Cardinals' farm system, and once he gets the call to the show, he'll reunite with his former WVU teammate, Victor Scott II, who is hitting .241 in the big leagues this season.
