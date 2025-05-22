Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Sits Ahead of 15 Power Four Schools in ESPN's SP+ Rankings

The lack of returning production hurts the Mountaineers in this ranking system.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 7, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Albany Great Danes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The post-spring/way-too-early ESPN SP+ power rankings came out on Thursday and West Virginia checked in at No. 57.

What are the SP+ rankings exactly?

Well, it's a formula that measures how good a team will be based on returning production, which WVU has very little of, recent recruiting, and recent history. Returning production, according to Bill Connelly, "makes up about two-thirds of the projections formula."

Considering the Mountaineers will have well over 60 newcomers this season, it's a little surprising to see them ahead of 15 other Power Four teams. Those schools? Oklahoma State, Houston, Arizona, UCF, Boston College, Michigan State, California, Cincinnati, Maryland, Mississippi State, Virginia, Wake Forest, Northwestern, Stanford, and Purdue.

For WVU to be as high as they are, the formula has to like what WVU did in the transfer portal, since the recent history has been pretty ugly in terms of the win-loss column.

Below is a look at where each opponent on WVU's schedule is ranked

Robert Morris - N/A (FCS)

Ohio - 80

Pitt - 47

Utah - 31

Kansas - 50

BYU - 27

UCF - 61

TCU - 31

Houston - 59

Colorado - 52

Arizona State - 22

Texas Tech - 26

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

100 Days Away: 100 Reasons to be Excited About WVU Football

When is the Earliest West Virginia Can Get Virginia Tech Back on the Schedule?

Miles McBride Stuns Crowd with Block in Game One of Eastern Conference Finals

Rich Rod Ranked Below Pat Narduzzi in CBS Sports' Power Four Head Coach Rankings

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football