When is the Earliest West Virginia Can Get Virginia Tech Back on the Schedule?
Pitt is clearly West Virginia's top rival, but for those who live in the southern part of the state, there may be more animosity toward Virginia Tech because of the proximity to Blacksburg.
Yesterday, we discussed the possibility of Pitt and West Virginia being able to bridge the three-year gap in the Backyard Brawl series between 2026-29. Today, we shift the conversation to the Hokies, with whom the Mountaineers don't have a future scheduled game.
So, when could the return of the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy take place?
That's a damn good question.
If we just look at the next possible year where both teams have an opening in their non-conference schedule, it would be 2031. Virginia Tech's non-conference schedule is full through 2030.
Now, of course, things can be changed if the two sides express interest in playing before then, but it would cause the Hokies to pay someone a cancellation fee. And with money being more important than ever in college athletics, it's probably not worth doing, regardless of the amount.
So, let's just assume nothing can happen through 2030.
The Mountaineers only have Pitt on their 2031 schedule and already have two Power Four opponents scheduled in 2032, with the second of two neutral-site games in Charlotte against Virginia, followed by the Backyard Brawl.
Obviously, WVU isn't canceling a game against Pitt, and there's zero chance they back out of the Virginia game. They've built a strong connection with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, and with so many alumni in the area, it's something WVU absolutely wants to do and perhaps fairly often, as proven evident in the three games already scheduled there.
2032 isn't happening.
So, let's take a step back to 2031. Wren Baker has made it clear that they'd like to steer clear of playing two Power Four non-league games as much as possible. Outside of 2026 and 2032, where they're getting a game in Charlotte, they're adhering to that plan. I doubt that they'll make an exception in '31 to get VT on the docket.
Virginia Tech could axe its home-and-home with Arizona to get a deal with WVU for 2029-30, but there are two problems with that. One, VT would have to pay a fee, and two, WVU would be playing two Power Four teams in non-con. As we mentioned above, neither is interested in going through with that.
2033 is probably the earliest the game returns, and there's no guarantee that will happen.
