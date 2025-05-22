100 Days Away: 100 Reasons to be Excited About WVU Football
Today marks 100 days away from the start of the 2025 West Virginia football season and the official return of Rich Rodriguez. The Mountaineers will open up the season on August 30th at home against Robert Morris.
With it being 100 days until kickoff, I came up with 100 reasons to be excited about the upcoming season.
1. Rich Rodriguez is back on the sidelines in Morgantown.
2. An interesting quarterback battle between Nicco Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson.
3. A lock to win Rich Rod's first game back against Robert Morris.
4. Rodriguez's first game against a Power Four opponent is Pitt on...yeah...9/13.
5. ESPN's College GameDay could make its return to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl.
6. Finally, a new defensive scheme.
7. Zac Alley's brilliance and aggressive mindset.
8. Uptempo offense that will have it feeling like 2007.
9. Jahiem White in a Rich Rodriguez offense.
10. Fred Perry's physicality at safety reminding folks of Karl Joseph.
11. Cam Vaughn giving WVU a true elite playmaker at wide receiver.
12. Nevada transfer Michael Coats Jr. could be a lockdown corner.
13. UTSA transfer Jimmori Robinson could be WVU's best pass rusher in the last decade.
14. The 1965 throwback uniforms making their debut.
15. A new look on the turf.
16. A second crack at winning a Coal Rush game.
17. Country Roads echoing through the mountains after each win.
18. The tailgate scene ahead of the Backyard Brawl.
19. Deion Sanders making his first trip to Morgantown as the head coach of Colorado.
20. Possibility of a breakout year for wide receiver Jaden Bray.
21. Wide receiver Rodney Gallagher finally being used correctly.
22. An easy road trip for a non-conference game (Ohio).
23. The pre-game/game week banter between Rich Rodriguez and Pat Narduzzi
24. A chance to end the season strong against two of the Big 12's best (Arizona State, Texas Tech)
25. Although it refers to No. 1 - "the climb" officially being over.
26. Watching a team play with a hard edge.
27. Explosive plays returning to the WVU offense.
28. Young quarterbacks Scotty Fox and Khalil Wilkins developing into promising players.
29. Defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. is healthy and will have a chance to contribute.
30. Pacman Fox is back for one more ride.
31. Okay, this one is a stretch, but hey, how can you not get excited about having a player named Walter Young Bear on the roster?
32. Last year of Oliver Straw's terrific punting.
33. Defensive lineman Asani Redwood is ready to ascend.
34. "Mr. Consistent" Edward Vesterinen comes back for final season.
35. Pat White and Noel Devine back and on the coaching staff.
36. Longtime WVU DC Jeff Casteel coaching the bandits.
37. Starting over in the "front office" with Chuck Lillie serving as GM.
38. WVU should be at or close to full rev. share.
39. The Big 12 feels wide open, even for a first-year head coach.
40. More on Rich Rod: WVU has a coach who knows exactly what it takes to win here.
41. You won't see much loafing around.
42. WVU will be one of the best-conditioned teams in the Big 12 Conference.
43. Intriguing Red River Rivalry offensive line additions: Malik Agbo (Texas) and Joshua Aisosa (Oklahoma).
44. Rich Rodriguez being in the College Football 26 video game.
45. The new throwback uniforms being in the College Football 26 video game.
46. Martinsburg kids Jarod Bowie and Jacob Barrick getting to finish their careers at WVU.
47. A night game in Morgantown (it will happen).
48. Iowa State and Kansas State not being on the schedule.
49. Rich Rod having a lefty starting QB. It worked out pretty well the last time he was in Morgantown.
50. No huge dropoff between QB1 and QB2.
51. Several options at slot receiver (Gallagher, Oran Singleton, Jarod Bowie, etc.).
52. Safety Israel Boyce potentially showing signs of becoming a future star.
53. Defensive back Kekoura Tarnue playing in a defensive system he's had success in.
54. A trio of intriguing North Carolina transfers - WR Christian Hamilton, TE Ryan Ward, LB Ashton Woods.
55. A swagger/attitude back in the program that has been non-existent since the Tavon Austin days.
56. The QBs learning from Pat White.
57. Jahiem White learning from Noel Devine.
58. No Thursday night games.
59. A chance to be this year's Indiana.
60. A very manageable non-conference schedule (Robert Morris, at Ohio, Pitt).
61. Flying under the radar (will likely be picked near bottom of the Big 12).
62. Jaylan Knighton being the perfect complement to Jahiem White.
63. A favorable first half of the schedule could create a hot start.
64. A deeper secondary.
65. Diore Hubbard will show signs of being the future at RB.
66. Three quarterbacks who have Division I starting experience should ease the minds of fans if injury occurs.
67. The media usually gets the bottom of the Big 12 poll way wrong - WVU will likely be picked there.
68. Although many are newcomers, the vast majority of this team are upperclassmen.
69. This might be more of a prediction, but WVU puts up big numbers in Week 1 to start the season off with a bang.
70. Coastal Carolina transfer Kade Hensley is an extremely accurate kicker.
71. The waves of alumni that will be on hand for the season opener vs. Robert Morris.
72. Playing BYU early in league play before they get humming.
73. No true back-to-back road games. BYU and UCF split by a bye week.
74. 20-year anniversary of the 2005 Sugar Bowl team.
75. Strong start could lead to first appearance in AP Top 25 since 2018.
76. Pat McAfee doing a show in Morgantown (if GameDay comes).
77. Cam Vaughn or someone else could be WVU's first 1,000-yard receiver in seven years.
78. Only one game more than 150 miles away from Morgantown in the first month of the season (Kansas).
79. Pat McAfee likely becoming the face of ESPN's College GameDay as Lee Corso retires.
80. Pepperoni rolls and cold beverages in the blue lot. Well, for you fans, at least.
81. Rich Rod vs. Scott Frost. Why? A matchup of two coaches who crushed it, left, and are back at where they had the most success.
82. The mantrip with the miners for the Coal Rush.
83. The weekly pregame wave to the kids at WVU Medicine Children's Hospital, making their day.
84. Rich Rodriguez telling stories of the old days with Tony Caridi on his weekly show at Kegler's.
85. Looking forward to games to help you get through the work week.
86. Hearing the Pride of West Virginia play Simple Gifts.
87. Other West Virginia kids getting a chance at WVU (WR Cyrus Traugh, OL Wyatt Minor, OL Robby Martin).
88. Tye Edwards. The massive 6'3", 240-pound running back, who will add a physical element to the rushing attack.
89. The Akron guys. Devonte Golden-Nelson and Darrian Lewis should be reliable pieces of the secondary.
90. Landen Livingston moving into the starting role at center after sitting behind Zach Frazier and Brandon Yates.
91. A Trickett (Travis) is back on the WVU coaching staff.
92. Larry Porter, a well-respected running backs coach helping Jahiem White take his game to the next level.
93. DL Wilnerson Telemaque, DB Chris Fileppo, and DB Dawayne Galloway - talented true freshmen who could see the field.
94. Rodriguez opening his doors to all past players, regardless of era, building a more comfortable return for alumni.
95. Having a player that could be up for major national awards (Jahiem White).
96. Eyes back on the Mountaineers. With Rich Rod back, there will be more national coverage of WVU.
97. A belief in having the chance to win every game due to coaching.
98. Another year of The Walk Thru GameDay Show with Eugene Napoleon and myself. Okay...I'll admit, this is a plug, but you should join us this fall for the best WVU preview show out there! Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when new shows drop.
99. Another year of the Runaway Beer Truck, Owen Schmitt, on the In the Gun Podcast. Yes, another plug, sorry. But if you're not dialed in to ITG, you're missing out.
100. Belief that WVU can become nationally relevant again.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
When is the Earliest West Virginia Can Get Virginia Tech Back on the Schedule?
Miles McBride Stuns Crowd with Block in Game One of Eastern Conference Finals
Rich Rod Ranked Below Pat Narduzzi in CBS Sports' Power Four Head Coach Rankings
Three of West Virginia's 2025 Opponents Featured in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25